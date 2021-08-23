The New York Post:

It’s too late for the jitters — this energy drink entrepreneur has closed a $30 million deal on his Beverly Hills estate.

Russ Weiner, founder of the Rockstar Energy Drink company, sold his Beverly Hills estate to an anonymous buyer for $29.5 million on Friday, August 20.

“This estate on Sunset Blvd in Beverly Hills is one of the ‘Grande Dames’ of Hollywood’s architectural history. We are thrilled for our client and the for the next chapter of this historic home,” buyer’s agent Peter Zimble of Sotheby’s International Realty told The Post.

Weiner, son of conservative radio host Michael Savage, listed the nine-bedroom, 10-bathroom, four-powder-room property for $35 million in March. Weiner bought the home from an investor in August 2015 for $19 million and recently dropped $35 million into two Miami Beach waterfront properties, the Real Deal reported.

Madonna, who is currently building a recording studio in the Hamptons, and ex-husband Guy Ritchie owned the house from 2003 to 2013. Madonna bought it for $12 million in 2003 from actress Sela Ward, property records show.

The French country home was built in 1912 and was altered by John Elgin Woolf in 1955 for “42nd Street” and “Jeepers Creepers” songwriter Harry S. Warren and his wife Josephine, according to the city of Beverly Hills planning division’s 2020 Cultural Heritage Commission report.

Warren’s daughter Cookie Jones inherited the house in 1981 but died in a plane crash in 1991. The house was leased out before selling in 1993 for $2 million, according to Orlando Sentinel archives.

Katelyn Byrd of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the seller. Zimble and Dan Beder of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

“It was an honor to represent the buyer on their purchase of such an extraordinary property,” Zimble told The Post.

