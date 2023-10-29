Rockets fired at Tel Aviv as IDF steps up ground invasion

United Nations peacekeeping force UNIFIL said on Sunday that one of its members was injured after shells hit the mission’s base near the village of Houla on the Lebanese-Israeli border on Saturday.

The Israeli army and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon have been exchanging fire on a daily basis since the start of the Gaza conflict three weeks ago.

UNIFIL said on Saturday that its headquarters near the Lebanese coastal town of Naqoura was also damaged by a shell that landed inside the base.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that reports the Palestinian Red Crescent had received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip were “deeply concerning.”

“The Palestinian Red Crescent report of evacuation threats to Al-Quds hospital in Gaza is deeply concerning,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X.

“We reiterate – it’s impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives.”

