New York Post:

Two people were killed and 14 others hurt after a shooting in Rochester, New York, in what police are calling “a tragedy of epic proportions.”

Shots broke out at about 12:25 a.m. Friday in a backyard party less than two miles from downtown, according to a report. When police showed up, they found a chaotic scene and two victims — a man and a woman both between the ages of 18 and 22 — dead of gunshot wounds.

The hail of gunfire sounded like “an all-out warzone,” witnesses said.

“So many people going in so many directions, so many different ways, driving on the grass, trying to get out of here,” said a witness interviewed at the scene by ABC 13 in Rochester who gave his first name as Billy.

