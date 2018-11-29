THE SUN:

ROBOSEXUALITY is on the rise as hi-tech horn-dogs take to the internet to share creepy sex-bot pornography.

Forums dedicated to sex-bot smut have sprung up across the web, drawing in thousands of online punters who long to feel steel and silicon after dark.

One popular destination for fans of sex robots is Robosexuality, a Reddit forum with several thousand members.

Its own description reads: “Love technology? A little too much? Ever wanted a robot partner, husband, wife? Turned on by the concept of sexbots?”

Users share sexbot news, explicit images and videos of sex robots, and even cartoon sex-bot pornography.

In one discussion thread, a user wrote: “I would like a doll that looked like a bot.

“All this talk of sex robots, but they’re just sex dolls. Daddy needs his joints and segments.”

Sex robots might sound like something out of a science fiction novel, but they’re very much real.

We’ve got sex robot brothels, virtual sex robots, sex robot video games – and even sex robot addicts.

Earlier this year, we revealed how one sex-bot collector had spent $200,000 on his horned-up hobby over the course of a decade.

So it’s no surprise that “robosexuality” is fast becoming the internet’s latest bizarre sexual trend.