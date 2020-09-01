Robin Williams’ widow, Susan Schneider Williams, is opening up about the troubles her late husband endured before he died by suicide in 2014 and how the beloved star didn’t fully understand why he was suffering.

After news of Williams’ death broke, speculation emerged about how money, drugs or depression may have played a part, but Schneider Williams said there were other factors at play.

“Robin and I knew there was so much more going on. Robin was right when he said to me, ‘I just want to reboot my brain,’” she told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb. “In that moment I promised him that we would get to the bottom of this and I just didn’t know that would be after he passed.”

Read more at Yahoo News