A North Carolina man who allegedly fired shots at a 6-year-old and her parents after a basketball rolled into his yard turned himself in at a Florida police station Thursday after two days on the lam, according to officials.

Robert Louis Singletary, 24, handed himself over to authorities in Tampa, over 560 miles from where he allegedly opened fire on his neighbors, police said.

Police say Singletary fired on little Kinsley White and her parents, Ashley Hilderbrand and William White, Tuesday after becoming enraged that a young group of kids playing let their basketball land on his Gastonia property.

Witnesses said the irate man stormed down the street and fired at a neighbor before shooting at the White family.

Kinsley needed stitches on her face from bullet fragments and Hilderbrand was grazed by a bullet.

William White was critically injured while attempting to protect his daughter.

