BREITBART:

Fake Hispanic Beto O’Rourke was confronted at a town hall about his miserly campaign donations and responded in such a narcissistic fashion, I suffered a Barry Obama flashback.

According to his tax returns, since 2008, the Irishman O’Rourke has donated less than one percent of his considerable income to charity.

In 2017, he earned a healthy $366,455, but his reported charitable donations totaled just $1,166. In other words, he donated less than one-third of one-percent to charity.

Over the last ten years, the Irishman O’Rourke reported an average annual income of $340,613 but “donated an average of just $2,430 to charity per year during that time, or 0.7 percent,” reports The Washington Free Beacon.

That gross dollar donation of $2,430 is also less than half of what the average American who makes considerably less than the Irishman donates to charity. The IRS reports that those in the $200,00 to $250,000 tax bracket donate an average of $5,472 annually.