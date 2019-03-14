Robert Francis aka Beto O’Rourke makes it official: “I’m all in!”

THE HAGMANN REPORT – PETER CHOWKA

Robert Francis (aka Beto) O’Rourke finally – as expected – officially declared that he is running for President.

Early in the morning of Thursday, March 14, O’Rourke issued a 3-minute video with his wife holding his hand as she sat at his side on a comfy couch as he declared his intention to challenge President Trump for the nation’s top job.

O’Rourke was an obscure, inconsequential, three-term member of Congress from El Paso, Texas. He ran for a U.S. Senate seat in 2018 against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz and lost by three points. His ability to supposedly come across as “authentic,” and his ability to raise $80 million for his race against Cruz, put him on the left wing media’s map as a potential contender for the 2020 presidential race. Beto brings to mind what George Burns is reported to have said: “Sincerity – if you can fake that, you’ve got it made.”

O’Rouke’s “look” – his appearance and affect – call to mind the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. In fact, O’Rourke looks like he could easily transition to acting and playing Robert F. Kennedy in a TV movie.

And, in terms of icing on the cake, his birth name is Robert Francis O’Rourke. Robert Kennedy’s was Robert Francis Kennedy.

More at The Hagmann Report

