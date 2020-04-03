Associated Press

Authorities were searching Friday for the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend after a canoe they were paddling in the Chesapeake Bay didn’t return to shore. Gov. Larry Hogan identified the missing relatives as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean. Hogan said at a news conference on Friday that he spoke with Kathleen Kennedy-Townsend about her missing relatives. Kennedy Townsend, who served two terms as Maryland’s lieutenant governor, is the eldest daughter of Robert F. Kennedy. The search started Thursday afternoon after the state Natural Resources Police responded to a report of two people on a canoe in the Chesapeake Bay who appeared to be overtaken by strong winds.

READ MORE AT THE ASSOCIATED PRESS