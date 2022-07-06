THE alleged Highland Park mass shooter “wore women’s clothes at least once in the past” before it emerged that he fled the July 4 massacre wearing a wig, The Sun can exclusively reveal.

Paul Crimo recalled seeing his nephew, Robert E. Crimo III, dressed in girl’s clothing about a year before the 22-year-old allegedly fired 70 shots into a crowded parade – but he didn’t understand why.

“I’m shocked … It’s too much to process,” Paul said from his car – hours after it emerged that a seventh victim had died as a result of the Independence Day shooting in Illinois.

“There were no warning signs. Nothing that I saw.”

Paul said he didn’t know why Robert dressed as a woman and still doesn’t understand why he would open fire on a crowd of innocent bystanders.

When asked if he had a message for anyone who was reading, Crimo’s grief-stricken uncle apologized to the families who were impacted.

