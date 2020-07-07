The Washington Times:

The high-end sushi restaurant and hotel chain co-founded by actor Robert De Niro accepted as much as $27.7 million in taxpayer-backed loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to government filings released Monday.

The nationwide chain, founded by Mr. De Niro, celebrity chef Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa and film producer Meir Teper, received 14 loans from the federal small business relief program established in response to the coronavirus pandemic, CNBC first reported.

The disclosure by the Small Business Administration provides only a range for the loan sizes instead of precise dollar amounts. The Nobu group, for instance, received as much as $27.7 million or as little as $11 million, CNBC reported.

Read more at The Washington Times