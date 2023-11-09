Robert De Niro’s ex-assistant wins $1.2M after explosive sex and bullying NYC court battle

Robert De Niro’s company was ordered to shell out $1.2 million to his former assistant by a Manhattan jury that found the firm liable for gender discrimination and retaliation Thursday — bringing to a close a sensational legal battle in which the actor was accused of being an abusive boss who subjected his underling to sexist behavior.

Jurors in Manhattan federal court came to a decision following about five hours of deliberations Thursday and a two-week trial that saw the 80-year-old Oscar winner give bombshell testimony as he tried to bat back Graham Chase Robinson’s claims that he was a boss from hell.

While De Niro himself was not found personally liable, jurors said his company, Canal Productions, should pay Robinson, 41, his former longtime right-hand woman, $632,142 in damages for each of the claims.

“They got it right as to Mr. De Niro, that’s for sure,” De Niro’s attorney, Richard Schoenstein, said after the verdict was read.

