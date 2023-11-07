Robert De Niro’s ex-assistant receives text calling her ‘disgusting little beast’ her lawyer says may have been sent by one of star’s CHILDREN, shortly before latest court appearance

Robert De Niro’s former assistant has received a text calling her a ‘disgusting little beast’ amid their fiery civil trial – and her lawyer believes it was sent by one of the star’s children.

Representing Graham Chase Robinson, Attorney Andrew Macurdy read the angry message aloud to Manhattan Federal Court Monday morning before jurors were brought in.

‘The message read: “You disgusting little beast,’ Macurdy said. ‘You have nothing better to do with your pathetic life than destroy an 80 year-old man’s life…

