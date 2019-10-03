PAGE SIX:

Robert De Niro routinely subjected his longtime employee to creepy and abusive behavior, including leaving her voicemails threatening “you’re f—ing history,” an explosive new lawsuit charges.

Graham Chase Robinson says for years she was the victim of “gratuitous unwanted physical contact” from the Oscar winner, who also hurled “sexually-charged comments to her” when she worked at his production company, Canal Productions Inc.

Robinson’s allegations against the “Taxi Driver” star are levied in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court for gender discrimination and wage violations.

“Robert De Niro is someone who has clung to old mores. He does not accept the idea that men should treat women as equals,” the suit says. “He does not care that gender discrimination in the workplace violates the law. Ms. Robinson is a casualty of this attitude.”

She claims De Niro treated her as his “office wife” and made her do “stereotypically female duties, like housework” while underpaying her and denying her overtime.