Hollywood star (and now father of seven) Robert De Niro is back to slamming Donald Trump in public, calling support for the former president “insane” during a press conference Sunday at the Cannes Film Festival.

De Niro also compared Trump to the murderous villain in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. In the new movie, which had its world premiere this weekend at Cannes, De Niro plays William Hale, a cattle baron who was convicted in 1929 of murdering a member of the Osage nation over oil rights.

The actor told reporters that evil still exists in the world, and former president Trump is a manifestation of it.

“We see it today, of course. We all know who I’m going to talk about but I won’t say the name — because that guy is stupid. Imagine if you’re smart. Even Hale was smart in many ways. It’s something that is systemic, and that’s the scary part about it.”

Later, he reportedly added: “Look, with Trump, there are people who still think he can do a good job. Imagine how insane that is.”

