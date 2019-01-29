PAGE SIX:

Actor Robert De Niro attempted to keep his divorce and custody battle on the down-low Tuesday — trying in vain to sneak into the courtroom unnoticed and then quieting his lawyers as they negotiated details of the split.

The “Raging Bull” put a newspaper over his face and pulled a dark cap down to his brows as he walked the hallways of Manhattan Supreme Court — but word of his presence quickly spread, and curious lawyers and court staffers stuck their heads into the courtroom to catch a glimpse.

Throughout the nearly three-hour appearance, the two-time Oscar winner and his estranged wife of nearly 20 years, Grace Hightower, sat at opposite ends of the courtroom as their lawyers alternately spoke with the judge and their clients in private.

The two studiously avoided one another — De Niro, 75, read his newspaper while Hightower, 63, skimmed a book and her phone.