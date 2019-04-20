FOX NEWS:

Academy Award-winning actor and frequent Trump critic Robert De Niro once again unloaded on the president during an interview with Stephen Colbert.

The interview, which Colbert pointed out was taped Tuesday but aired Friday, came before Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s highly anticipated redacted report was made public Thursday. The “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” host mentioned the report to De Niro, who portrays Mueller on “Saturday Night Live.”

“It’s my civic obligation to play Mueller,” De Niro told Colbert.

The actor said he didn’t know “what will happen” following the report but hoped it “goes further.”

“I keep saying that I don’t know whether this is actually possible where I can handcuff him and take him away in an orange jumpsuit,” De Niro said.