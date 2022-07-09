The mom of the accused Highland Park Fourth of July shooter once pleaded guilty to leaving him in a hot car for 27 minutes when he was just 2 years old — and assaulted his dad with a shoe and screwdriver, a newly released police report showed.

The hot car incident, which occurred in 2002, was one of multiple encounters Robert Crimo III’s parents — Robert Crimo Jr. and Denise Pesina — had with law enforcement during his upbringing in the wealthy Chicago suburb.

Cops were called to the family’s Highland Park home at least nine times between 2010 and 2014 for various domestic violence incidents, including ones where Pesina hit her husband with her shoe and a screwdriver, the police reports showed.

The string of reports were released by police in the wake of their 21-year-old son’s arrest over the Independence Day mass shooting that left seven dead and 40 others injured in their hometown.

In the car incident, Pesina ended up pleading guilty to child endangerment for leaving her then-toddler in the car alone — with the windows rolled up — in a toy store parking lot. Temperatures reached about 79 degrees on the day of the incident, according to police records.

READ MORE