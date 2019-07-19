Breitbart:

The New York Times and Washington Post used the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 space flight and moon landing to push a “political knife fight,” said Robert Charles, spokesperson for the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC), in a Wednesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

On Wednesday, the New York Times framed the Apollo program as a “failure” in terms of female astronautical participation.

In an article titled, “To Make It to the Moon, Women Have to Escape Earth’s Gender Bias,” the New York Times claimed, “The Apollo program was designed by men, for men. But NASA can learn from its failures as it aims to send women to the moon and beyond.”

The Washington Post similarly highlighted the demographic composition of the 1960s-era space program as largely white and male, stating it was difficult to spot a “person of color” in photos of the program’s teams.