Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke pledged Wednesday that under his presidency U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will not deport people like the Trump and Obama administrations have.

Television host Joy Reid asked O’Rourke if ICE will exist under an O’Rourke presidency.

“Yes it will, but it will not employ those (deportation) practices that we’ve seen not just under this administration but under the previous administration,” he replied.