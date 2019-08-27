NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A robbery victim was sucker-punched and kicked at a Bronx bus stop, leaving him clinging to life with a severe brain hemorrhage, cops said Tuesday.

Shocking video released by cops shows the 54-year-old victim sitting at a BX17 bus stop on Prospect Ave. near Westchester Ave. in Woodstock when a mugger walks up and punches him in the jaw about 12:15 a.m. Friday.

The assailant stormed off. but returned a few minutes later and punched the victim, who was standing in the street, from behind, knocking him to the ground.

As an accomplice in a Detroit Pistons jersey poked the unconscious with an umbrella, as if to see if he was still alive, his attacker came back again and kicked him as he lay helpless in the street, the video shows.