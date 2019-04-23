NEW YORK POST:

The suspect in a string of cell phone robberies turned the tables on a quartet of Brooklyn cops who tried to take him into custody — getting hold of one of their Tasers and shocking at least two of the officers, according to police and surveillance footage.

Video obtained by the Post, and first released by CBS New York, shows the police officers rush to try and detain a combative long-haired man around 6:15 p.m. Sunday after recognizing him from wanted posters regarding a robbery pattern that had occurred throughout Brooklyn subway stations, cops said.

Wearing an orange shirt and gray sweatpants, the suspect exits a deli on Nostrand Avenue in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens swinging his arms at waiting police officers, video shows.

One of the cops immediately takes out his yellow Taser as the four uniformed officers scuffle with the man, who continues to put up a fight.

Eventually, two of the officers take out their batons and whack the suspect.