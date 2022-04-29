FOX NEWS YORK:

Police in New York were looking for two men in connection with a string of violent robberies that targeted women carrying handbags.

Six women were robbed in less than 90 minutes in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx last Wednesday.

The robberies started at about 1 a.m. on April 20, 2022. The NYPD said the men rode up to the victims, who were all between the ages of 23 and 35, and robbed them.

Police say that five of the women were punched in the face before having their purses yanked from them.

The incidents took place on various streets.

Women targeted in purse robberies

Two men are wanted in a string of robberies targeting women carrying purses.

READ MORE