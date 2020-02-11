BREITBART.COM

Director Rob Reiner said Sunday on MSNBC that in order to win in 2020, Democrats have to “punch” President Donald Trump in the nose. Reiner said, “When you’ve got a schoolyard bully, you got to punch them in the nose, and you got to continue to punch him in the nose. I mean, you know, we can’t be, you know, liars the way he is. He is a continual liar, and if we adopt that, then we become him. So we have to find another way do it, and we have to start thinking about this as — it is like what James Carville said back in 1992, then it was the economy stupid, now it is Trump stupid. And so everything has to be designed to go after him. And so the candidates who don’t have a dime’s worth of difference when it comes to policy, to see debates where they are arguing about who has the best health care plan back and forth, that is not what will get it done.” He continued, “What will get it done is somebody that stands up to him every day and punch him in the nose. That will take power. It will take money. And so far, I hate to say it Bloomberg is the only one doing that, and the only one that has the kind of money that it will take. He can spend twice as much money as Trump, and he can stand on the stage, and if trump calls him short, he can say, well, you’re fat. I mean, that is what it will take. You have to fight a schoolyard bully. You have to punch him in the nose. You can’t go around nibbling at the edges with policy issues.”

