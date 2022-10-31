Director, actor, and longtime Democrat activist Rob Reiner blamed former President Donald Trump for the recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi, claiming it was “directly” tied to Trump challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

In a tweet from Friday, Reiner accused the former president of “spreading The Big Lie for 2 years.”

Trump’s questioning of the election results, Reiner argued, “directly” inspired the recent attack on the Pelosi home.

“The violent assault on Paul Pelosi and the attempt to murder Speaker Pelosi is directly related to that Lie,” the Oscar-nominated director and actor wrote.

Read more at Breitbart