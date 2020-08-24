CNBC:

Here’s the speaker lineup for the first night of the Republican National Convention

The 2020 Republican National Convention starts Monday night as President Donald Trump makes his case for reelection against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The headliners Monday night include Sen. Tim Scott and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Congressional Trump defenders Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan, along with figures in conservative media circles, will also speak Monday.

The 2020 Republican National Convention kicks off Monday as President Donald Trump makes his case for reelection during overlapping national crises.

Many of the speakers, including the president, will deliver remarks from around the country during the four-day event because of the coronavirus pandemic. Parts of the convention will take place in the original site of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump will outline his alternatives to the vision Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden detailed in Delaware last week. The president has trailed his challenger in most swing-state polls as he struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The night’s main speakers will start at about 8:30 p.m. ET. CNBC.com will livestream the convention.

C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and PBS will show the full 2½ hours of the convention each night. Fox News, CBS, ABC and NBC will show the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour.

A mix of current and former elected officials and figures in conservative media circles will appear at the convention Monday night. The headliners include Sen. Tim Scott, the lone Black GOP senator who has taken a lead role in the party on racism in policing, and congressional Trump defenders Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan.

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential hopeful, will also speak.

Here’s the list of speakers released by the Trump campaign:

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel

Vernon Jones, a Democratic state representative from Georgia

Nurse Amy Johnson Ford

Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle

Trump campaign advisor Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, an organization for young conservatives

Kim Klacik, a GOP candidate running in a deep blue Maryland congressional district who recently released a viral campaign ad

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who pointed guns at peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters who walked past their home

Sean Parnell, a Republican congressional candidate in Pennsylvania

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, high school shooting massacre

Tanya Weinreis, a Montana coffee shop owner who got a Paycheck Protection Program small business loan during the pandemic

