Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman’s underground tunnels continue to be used after he was jailed for trafficking tonnes of cocaine, heroin and marijuana while head of the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel

Rival cartels are competing for control of El Chapo’s ‘ drug tunnels’ as they battle to dominate the US market.

Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman, commonly known as El Chapo , was found guilty in February of trafficking tonnes of cocaine, heroin and marijuana while head of the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel.

His huge empire used underground tunnels crossing the US-Mexico border that allowed his associates to move billions of dollars worth of drugs.

The 62-year-old was jailed for life after a highly publicised trial in the US earlier this year.

