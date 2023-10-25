Ritz-Carlton guest sues hotel after staffer served her ‘semen-contaminated water’: lawsuit

A woman staying at a Ritz-Carlton outside San Francisco to celebrate her birthday claims she was “sexually assaulted and exploited” after a staffer at the luxury hotel “ejaculated his semen into a Ritz-Carlton-labeled water bottle” and served it to her, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.The married mother-of-three, identified in the court documents only as Jane Doe, booked a room at the five-star Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay with her husband in November 2022 for a “restful and indulgent” birthday weekend.During her four-night stay, Doe ordered water to her room, and sipped from a hotel-branded water bottle in the middle of the night when she “realized that the taste and texture of the water she had ingested may have been semen,” according to the suit filed earlier this month.“Doe was mortified, terrified, embarrassed and humiliated, but shared her suspicion with her husband,” according to the court documents, who then contacted the hotel — where rooms start at more than $800 per night — as well as the local police.The Ritz-Carlton “sent the water bottle to a laboratory for analysis and the testing did, in fact, confirm that the water contained semen,” according to the court documents filed in federal court earlier this month.

