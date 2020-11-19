The US Sun:

Supermarkets have remained open during both national lockdowns and new data collated by Public Health England (PHE) from the NHS Test and Trace App has revealed that shops are the most frequent Covid exposure setting.

PHE analysed data from people who contracted the virus between November 9 and November 15.

They looked at the contacts of those who had caught the virus and retraced the steps of 128,808 people who tested positive.

Supermarkets were the most common location of people who reported to have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who tested positive, it was found that 18.3 per cent had visited a supermarket. At the start of the pandemic large queues were seen outside of supermarkets as people lined up to buy essentials. Shops had limited the amount of people inside as they tried to maintain social distancing measures.

Shoppers in supermarkets also have to wear face masks when buying their goods – unless they are exempt under national guidelines.

When other retail shops opened in the summer, customers were urged to wear masks, months later it was also made mandatory for staff to wear a mask or covering.

In September supermarket bosses urged customers to not panic buy products after shelves were left empty during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring.

