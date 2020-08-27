He’s truly a rising GOP star.

Madison Cawthorn — a GOP congressional candidate who will likely become the youngest person ever elected to Congress — gave an impassioned speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention about adversity and being part of a guard of young lawmakers remaking the nation.

The real estate investment CEO, 25, recounted his own compelling life story where he was left paralyzed and wheelchair-bound after a car accident at the age of 18 before.

Cawthorn sent shockwaves through Washington in June when he unexpectedly won the GOP primary runoff in a North Carolina congressional seat left vacant by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

