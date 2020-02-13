DAILYMAIL.COM

Hank Newsome, president of the Black Lives Matter movement in the Greater New York area, refused to condemn rioting as a form of protest

He was speaking with Fox Host Tomi Lahren about recent anti-cop protests in New York, organized to demonstrate against increased NYPD on the subway

Newsome claimed it is ‘preposterous’ to criticize protesters using vandalism in a country ‘that drops bombs on people’ and ‘enslaves people’

The civil right leader claimed that it was ‘bullets and blood’ not peaceful protest that was ‘the American way’

Lahren is a vocal critic of anti-cop protests claiming they are ‘out of their minds’ and has been branded a ‘White Supremacist Barbie’ by Newsome

The president of the Black Lives Matter movement in the Greater New York area has claimed that rioting is justified at protests because the ‘American way’ is through ‘bullets and blood’ not peaceful protest. Hawk Newsome appeared on Fox Nation’s ‘No Interruption” on Wednesday speaking to host Tomi Lahren about Black Lives Matter and about recent anti-police protests in New York. Newsome, who also appears in the cast of CopWatch America on Bet, told Lahren he would not condemn the destruction caused as it calls attention to the organization’s grievances with society.

