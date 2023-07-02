Rioters rammed a burning car into the home of a mayor of a town outside Paris, injuring his wife and child in what he has branded as an ‘assassination attempt’.

The attack in the early house of Sunday on Vincent Jeanbrun’s home in the Paris suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses came as 719 people were arrested in France following widespread rioting.

Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun wrote on Twitter that protesters had ‘rammed a car’ into his home before ‘setting a fire’ while his family slept. Following the attack, he vowed to ‘not back down’ and said his ‘determination to protect and serve the Republic is greater than ever’.

It was the fifth consecutive night of disturbances since the death of Nahel Merzouk, 17, who was allegedly ‘executed’ by police during a traffic stop.

Merzouk’s death on Tuesday has spawned anger across the country. He was laid to rest Saturday in a Muslim ceremony in his hometown of Nanterre, a Paris suburb where emotion over his loss remains raw.

The fast-spreading chaos is posing a new challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership and exposing deep-seated discontent in low-income neighbourhoods over discrimination and lack of opportunity.

