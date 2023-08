A “full-on riot” broke out Friday in New York City after gaming streamer Kai Cenat announced a PlayStation giveaway on social media.

What the media called “young attendees” could be seen jumping on cars, smashing windows, “twerking” and fighting with police.

BREAKING: Gaming streamer Kai Cenat announces giveaway at Union Square Park in NYC, sparking large riot; all available units requested pic.twitter.com/oQXiyZfVRY August 4, 2023

Chaos in Union Square right now as cops try to squash a riot pic.twitter.com/me1FzJs0Rq — Steven Vago (@Vagoish) August 4, 2023