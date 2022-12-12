Sen. Mitt Romney has once again cozied up to Democrats by recently condemning his Republican colleagues who are launching investigations into Hunter Biden.

Romney told The Bulwark, he believes investigations by the now Republican-controlled House are a waste of time and resources.

Romney would go on to say “I think the American people want us to tackle some of the big challenges we have—immigration, inflation, and so forth—and the other things that divert from those priorities I think are a waste of time.”

The Gateway Pundit previously revealed Romney’s top advisor Joseph Cofer Black was on the the board of Burisma Holdings while Hunter Biden was also sitting on the board.

READ MORE