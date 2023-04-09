Friday, less than 24 hours after she was assaulted by an angry mob in San Francisco, former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss the ordeal.

Gaines had been an outspoken critic of transgender females competing and sometimes dominating female sports.

She told FNC host Tucker Carlson she would be taking action against her alleged attackers, vowing that they would face “repercussions.”

“You know, I am worried about my safety. I have to be now,” she said. “When we have people who are willing to do this, and we know why they’re willing to do this, it is because they don’t have reason, they don’t have logic, they don’t have science, they don’t have common sense on their side. That’s on my side. And so they protrude by violence, whether it’s physical or verbal violence.”

