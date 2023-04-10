On Sunday, former NCAA University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines slammed San Francisco State University after the college released a statement saying their students “peacefully protested” on their campus Thursday night in an event that saw Gaines violently assaulted during a Turning Point USA event.

“I’m sorry did this just say PEACEFUL,” Gaines said. “I was assaulted. I was extorted and held for random. The protestors demanded I pay them if I wanted to make it home safely. I missed my flight home because I was barricaded in a classroom… We must have different definitions of peaceful.”

The Daily Mail reports the school’s Vice President for Student Affairs & Enrollment Management, Jamillah Moore, sent an email to students that was later posted online that read, “Today, San Francisco State finds itself again at the center of a national discussion regarding freedom of speech and expression. Let me begin by saying clearly: the trans community is welcome and belongs at San Francisco State University. Further, our community fiercely believes in unity, connection, care and compassion, and we value different ideas, even when they are not our own.”

