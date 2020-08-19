Chron.com:

A right-wing commentator supported by Roger Stone and Alex Jones defeated five opponents in the Florida Republican primary Tuesday in the congressional district that includes Mar-a-Lago and its notable voters, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

Laura Loomer, 27, will face four-term Rep. Lois Frankel, a Democrat, in the November general election. Frankel, who has served in Congress since 2013 and ran unopposed two years ago, easily defeated primary challenger Guido Weiss, a former legislative assistant for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii. Frankel will be the favorite in the heavily Democratic district that covers a swath of Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Loomer, whose campaign manager Karen Giorno was an adviser to Donald Trump’s Florida presidential campaign in 2016, said it’s time to flip the district red while casting herself as the most “Trumpian” of the six candidates.

A Twitter account that supports her quoted Loomer in a fundraising message on Tuesday night saying “Congress is about to get Loomered,” and “I will have plenty of opportunities in the halls of Congress to confront The Squad members & call them out on their support 4 Communism & j1had1st alliances.”

Loomer was banned from Twitter and Facebook in 2018 for what many considered to be hate speech against Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., one member of the so-called “Squad.”

Loomer said her main issue is law and order.

Read more at Chron.com