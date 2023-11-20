Richest 1% of Global Elites Emit as Much Carbon as Bottom Two-Thirds

Private jets. Private yachts. Multiple holidays a year. Garages full of luxury vehicles. Investments driving – and profiting from – high polluting fossil fuel industries. These are just some of the factors that combine to see global elites, who comprise one percent of the planet’s population, emit the same amount of carbon as the world’s poorest two-thirds, or five billion people, an analysis published Sunday by the nonprofit Oxfam International details.

All this as the same rich and famous “super-emitters” from business, finance, entertainment, and politics tell the less fortunate to mind their carbon footprints.

While claiming to care about the earth’s environment is a shared challenge, not everyone is equally responsible for meeting desired outcomes, Max Lawson, who co-authored the report, told AFP.

“The richer you are, the easier it is to cut both your personal and your investment emissions,” he told the outlet. “You don’t need that third car, or that fourth holiday, or you don’t need to be invested in the cement industry.”

