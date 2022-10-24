Rishi Sunak is one of the wealthiest people in Britain and will soon be the most powerful when he becomes prime minister. It would be the first time in history that the residents of Downing Street are richer than those of Buckingham Palace.

Brits are used to being ruled by elites — Boris Johnson was about as elite as they come — but Sunak is not just rich, he is super rich, which has prompted some to ask whether his vast fortune makes him too rich to be prime minister?

His backers, however, say it is precisely his background and the years spent making money that qualify him to lead a deeply damaged nation during these economically tumultuous times.

Boris Johnson drops bid to return to power in U.K. leaving Rishi Sunak with strong lead

Sunak, a former banker, and his wife, Indian tech heiress Akshata Murty, have an estimated fortune of about 730 million pounds ($827 million), according to the Sunday Times Rich List. On the 2022 list, the monarch was estimated to have about 370 million pounds ($419 million) by comparison.

The couple’s money comes primarily from Murty’s stake in her father’s company, Infosys. She also owns start-up incubator Catamaran Ventures UK and has shares in a half dozen or so other companies. The couple have at least three homes in Britain, as well as a Santa Monica, Calif., property valued at around $6 million.

READ MORE