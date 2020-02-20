The Washington Times

President Trump on Wednesday tapped Richard Grenell, the current U.S. ambassador to Germany, to be the acting director of National Intelligence, elevating a trusted adviser to oversee an intelligence community even though Mr. Grenell’s background doesn’t necessarily lend itself to the all-important post.

Mr. Grenell, an openly gay supporter of Mr. Trump, would lead an agency that the president sees as one of the “deep state” intelligence agencies that tried to remove him from office. “I am pleased to announce that our highly respected Ambassador to Germany, @RichardGrenell, will become the Acting Director of National Intelligence. Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him. I would like to thank Joe Maguire for the wonderful job he has done, and we look forward to working with him closely, perhaps in another capacity within the Administration!” Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

