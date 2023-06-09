British evolutionary biologist and leading figure of the “New Athiest” movement Richard Dawkins has declared that affirmative action based upon skin colour is “racist” and decried the pervasiveness of white guilt for the actions of their ancestors.

In an interview with Freddie Sayers of Unherd, University of Oxford emeritus fellow Richard Dawkins continued his attempts to dismantle the woke ideology that he feels has become near tenets of faith among the left in the West.

“There’s an analogue of original sin, that white people are expected to feel guilt for what their ancestors — or maybe just people of the same skin colour — did to other people of a different colour,” Dakwins said.

“It’s as though we are supposed to inherit the guilt of people of the past, just because we have the same colour skin as they did. And that is, I think, racism. It is actual racism to confer guilt upon people because of the colour of their skin.”

Dawkins continued to say that while he might be in favour of schools or other institutions adopting some form of affirmitive action for people from impoverished backgrounds, he opposed the current system which heavily weighs skin colour in deciding university admissions.

