DAILY MAIL:

Fidel’s grandson has been on the receiving end of negative comments after photos surfaced of the young man flaunting the family’s wealth on social media.

Various South -based media outlets covering the Cuban community came across Tony Castro’s snaps just days before the Communist island celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution, led by his grandfather who would later rule for five decades before dying in 2016.

The lives of the former Cuban leader’s immediate family members have always been somewhat of a secret to the outside world.

Tony Castro, who is in his 20s, managed to keep a low profile despite being active on social media.

But the Miami Herald and other media organizations got hold of some photos that today are only visible by his 1,300 followers.