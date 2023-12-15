Ricardo the bull wakes up at animal sanctuary after escaping slaughterhouse in mad dash on NJ train tracks

Ricardo is waking from his wild Garden State bull run.

The Texas Longhorn who escaped a slaughterhouse and ran through train tracks in Newark was filmed being gently woken from sedation Friday in his new home, Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey.

“Hello, Ricardo. You’re looking better than you were a while ago, buddy,” Skylands founder Mike Stura gently tells the befuddled bovine, who’s been named after one of the cops who helped bring him to safety Thursday.

“Do you know who I am? I’m your new dad!” Stura tells him.

“You’re good, buddy. You’re safe now. Nobody is going to mess with you anymore.

