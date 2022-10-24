Ric Grenell, the former director of national intelligence and U.S. ambassador to Germany, Saturday night pushed hard for Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka after her opponent, incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski, said she supports Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola to keep the seat she won in August’s special election over challenger Sarah Palin.

“I think Kelly Tshibaka has run an incredible campaign,” Grenell told Newsmax’s Carl Higbee in Saturday night’s preview before former President Donald Trump’s rally in Texas. “People of Alaska know that she is the only Trump-endorsed candidate; they know she’s the only NRA-endorsed candidate; and those two messages in Alaska work.”

And if that message can get out there, Tshibaka will win, Grenell said.

“I’ve been campaigning with her, and I’ve been helping her fundraise,” he said. “She’s a fantastic candidate.”

Grenell noted that Tshibaka has worked her way up from being homeless as a child and is “wildly successful now.”

“She understands working people,” Grenell said. “I hope that every single person in Alaska realizes they have to get out and vote for her.”

Grenell also said he’s been working hard in New Hampshire where Republican retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc is challenging incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan. The Bolduc campaign on Saturday, though, had a hard hit when the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) — the super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — confirmed that it is canceling a $5.6 million ad buy for the final two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, reports CBS News.

