Rhodes College chaplain Beatrix Weil sparks backlash after organizing BDSM workshop for students with local domanatrix

A Tennessee college chaplain was slapped down for attempting to organize a ‘BDSM 101’ workshop for students, complete with a chance to ask questions of a local dominatrix.

Rev. Beatrix Weil is an ordained minister of the Presbyterian Church who serves as the chaplain of Rhodes College in Memphis.

Rhodes, a private liberal arts college historically affiliated with the Presbyterian faith, is home to about 2,000 students. Weil works as a faith adviser across multiple religions on campus.

The chaplain – who holds many events attempting to combine faith with progressive social and racial politics – put out a flier to promote the BDSM-themed event.

‘Chaplain Beatrix will host a local dominatrix to share wisdom on how to safely, sanely, and consensually learn about bondage, discipline/domination, sadism/submission, and masochism,’ it said.

