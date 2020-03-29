New York Post:

Facing the threat of a lawsuit from New York, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo repealed a controversial executive order penalizing New Yorkers for traveling into the state mandating that they self-quarantine for 14 days amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The new order was revised and signed late Saturday night to say “any person coming to Rhode Island from another state for a non-work-related purpose must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.”

The restriction does not apply to public health, public safety, or healthcare workers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it “unconstitutional” and a “reactionary policy” he was willing to sue over.

