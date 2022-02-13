BREITBART:

The Wheeler School in Providence, Rhode Island, excluded white students from attending a guest speaker event, allowing only those who “identify as a student of color or multiracial” to attend.

In a February 7, 2022, email to sixth, seventh, and eighth graders, the school invited only non-white students to attend a “Students of Color affinity group” speaking event with actress and author Karyn Parsons, who is best known for her role as Hilary Banks in NBC’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Wheeler School email via Parents Defending Education.

“Affinity group” is a pet name used by critical race theorists and other leftists typically for racial segregation. The term is also used for other forms of segregation based on “common identity characteristics,” as it places paramount importance on those attributes in order to justify excluding those with different characteristics from participating in activities.

According to parents and students at the Wheeler School, who reported their experience to Parents Defending Education (PDE), “white students at the middle school level were not allowed to attend.” At lower grade levels, the racial segregation was reportedly not observed.

