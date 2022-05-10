FOX NEWS:

Barrington, Rhode Island, public schools are among the best in the state. Many parents move to the district, and tolerate the higher taxes, because of the academic rigor that sets their children up for attending Ivy League schools or receiving academic merit scholarships. However, all of that academic appeal is being chipped away after the district brought in a so-called “equity and inclusion” agenda.

De-leveling, or a system of universal learning, was first implemented in Barrington on the most vulnerable students—the students with learning disabilities and Individualized Education Programs (IEP). In February 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school removed some conceptual classes. On the whole, parents of children in those classes were reluctant to speak out because they ran the risk of “outing” their child as having a disability or needing special accommodation.

A mom whose daughter has an IEP and attended the removed conceptual classes said that de-leveling has caused her daughter’s grades to decline. The mother requested anonymity in order to protect her daughter’s identity.

