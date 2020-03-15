New York Post:

A Rhode Island child who has tested positive for the coronavirus recently got an autograph from now-infected Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert, according to police.

The unidentified youngster is one of two kids in the Ocean State to have tested positive, with the other recently returning from a cruise to the Bahamas, Westerly Police said at a press conference Friday.

Police chief Shawn Lacey did not reveal the player, but NBC 10 reported that it was Jazz forward Rudy Gobert, the first player in the NBA confirmed to have COVID-19.

