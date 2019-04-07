NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

An elephant trampled a suspected rhino poacher to death and his remains were devoured by a lion, according to the South African National Parks. The incident took place Tuesday at Kruger National Park and his remains were recovered two days later, officials said. The deceased’s family told authorities his accomplices told them the man had been killed. The four accomplices fled the scene but were later arrested and are in custody. After the family was informed, they called the park and head ranger Don English formed a search party.

